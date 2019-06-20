SANDY — A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in a Walmart store in Sandy on Thursday afternoon.

The teenager had gotten into a fight with another teen, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition but with injuries not expected to be life-threatening.

Police responded to the store, 9151 S, Quarry Bend Dr., around 3 p.m.

The boy who stabbed him left the scene before police arrived, police said. Police were searching for a teenager wearing a white jersey.

Police said they don't know the relationship between the two boys.