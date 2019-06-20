Refugees and volunteers dish up food at MOSAIC Inter-Faith Ministries in Millcreek following a prayer service on World Refugee Day. Thursday's service involved prayers from many different religions followed by a feast. World Refugee Day — established by the United Nations General Assembly on Dec. 4, 2000 — is an annual commemoration to celebrate the strength and resilience of the refugee communities throughout the world, recognize the struggles faced by displaced populations, and raise awareness about refugee issues.

