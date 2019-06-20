1 of 14
Steve Griffin, Deseret News
Two-year-olds from Miss Billie's Kids Kampus day care wait in line as older kids leave the pool at the South Davis Recreation Center after participating in the 10th anniversary of the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson in Bountiful on Thursday, June 20, 2019. The international event took place at pools and waterparks around the globe to focus attention on the vital importance of teaching kids to swim. The recreation center hosted 136 swimmers that were taught by 24 instructors during the event.

The World's Largest Swimming Lesson, an international event, took place at pools and waterparks around the globe to focus attention on the importance of teaching kids to swim.

