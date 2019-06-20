The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson, an international event, took place at pools and waterparks around the globe to focus attention on the importance of teaching kids to swim. The recreation center hosted 136 swimmers that were taught by 24 instructors during the event.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.