Lunches served by the Davis School District are terrible. They are so bad that hardly anyone eats school lunch. The purpose of school lunch is to provide a good, hot meal so students don’t go hungry. But they are so bad that almost everyone has to bring lunch from home. Those that eat school lunch usually throw a lot of food away. This is a giant waste of taxpayer money. They need to change the school lunches and make them better. They could add some spices and change their recipes and it wouldn’t cost that much. Then kids would eat a nutritious lunch.

Thomas Needham

Farmington