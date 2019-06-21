I want to thank (from the depth of my speedometer) our Utah State Legislature for raising the permitted speed limit on our interstates about two years ago to 70 mph.

Looking in the rearview mirror, and from what I can see, the only thing that increase accomplished was give people “license” to drive anywhere from 10 to 20 miles an hour faster than they were already.

If we were really honest about this (and many either aren’t or frankly don’t care), posted limits have become virtually irrelevant along the Wasatch Front. Worse yet, it’s not just on the interstates.

Try this: Set your cruise control on the posted speed limit for several miles and watch how many cars go flying by you at 10 to 20 miles an hour faster than the posted speed limit.

I really empathize with our state troopers and municipal police who have openly admitted time and time again that we have a serious problem on our highways and streets and their limited resources can only do so much about it.

For the sake of others’ lives, hospital and property and casualty costs, car value depreciation, not to mention lawsuits and inefficient use of gas: Please slow down.

If we are really honest (or even care), there is no benefit in flooring it just to beat the guy next to you to the next stoplight, the usual end result.

Mitch Long

West Jordan