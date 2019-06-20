Everywhere you look in what our Founding Fathers wrote about religion in this new country they formed, it is evident that while they had a belief in God, they did not have Christianity as the religion of prominence. They knew that any time you merge government and religion it leads to “bigotry and superstition.” All one has to do is look at any country that has merged the two and what you will see is intolerance and lost freedoms. Then look at countries where they are, by law, separate and you will see freedom.

This country was not founded as a Christian nation. It was founded on a belief in God. That god is the same god for Jews, Muslims, Hindus, Christians, Buddhists, and any other god you want to “worship according to the dictates of his own heart.” So says George Washington. And all you have to do is to look it up to verify it.

"In this enlightened Age and in this Land of equal liberty it is our boast, that a man’s religious tenets will not forfeit the protection of the Laws, nor deprive him of the right of attaining and holding the highest Offices that are known in the United States.” — George Washington

Blake Messinger

Salt Lake City