The health of Utah’s rural hospitals is probably not the first thing on your mind on a summer trip in rural Utah, but perhaps it should be. When you are injured in a remote location, there are a few barriers to receiving the care you need. Distance is a primary barrier. If you’re on a 12-mile hike into the mountains from the trailhead, even getting back to your car is a huge hurdle, let alone driving more than a hundred miles to the nearest hospital. When you finally get to that hospital, you will want it to be open.

Rural hospitals around the U. S. have been closing their doors due to dwindling resources, making accessing health care in rural areas even harder. Utah has 21 rural hospitals and is lucky that all 21 have remained open despite budget cuts that have starved hospitals in both Nevada and Arizona. Nine of Utah’s rural hospitals are linked into the Intermountain System and a further nine are linked by the Rural 9 Network, both of which have helped bring resources and stability to our rural hospitals.

Utah’s relative success in keeping rural hospitals running is not, however, something that we should take for granted. While many rural hospitals nationwide are closing completely, some are closing piecemeal. Many hospitals have closed unprofitable obstetrics units, leaving rural mothers without reasonable access to prenatal care and with no good options in emergencies. Emergency departments have also been closed if not profitable, increasing distances to emergency care, which already stand at more than 30 minutes for 75 percent of rural residents.

It is this threat of losing rural emergency services that should alarm people who recreate in Utah’s wilderness the most. When patients are in the direst straits, they need to get to the closest medical treatment possible. When that medical treatment is still too far away, there are significant increases in mortality. Bad things can happen to even the most prepared person in the outdoors, and when they do it’s crucial that there be reasonably quick access to care. It’s in the interest of everyone who spends time in rural areas to protect rural medical services.

We can’t suggest that people forego recreating in Utah’s rural areas and simply live closer to medical centers to improve their access to care. Utahns understand that people will always crave being in the wilderness. We also know how crucial outdoor recreation is to industry because it generates around half of our state’s revenue. We need to support our rural medical services and keep our 21 rural hospitals alive and well so they can keep us alive and well when things go bad in the backcountry. We also need to support rural medical services more broadly because they keep emergency services free from being bogged down with non-emergency cases, and because they support the people who live in rural areas and make rural recreation possible and enjoyable for all of us.

Supporting rural medical services can take many forms. Favorable public policy and financial support can help strengthen the infrastructure of rural medical systems and individual hospitals. The determination of which hospitals meet criteria for rural funding is an ongoing process and not always straightforward, so advocating for clarity and fairness in funding allocation is important. Expanding rural care should also be important to Utahns, as there remain many underserved parts of the state, both rural and urban. Ultimately, investing in our state’s systems of rural health care will help protect us as we go outside, which may end up serving us more than the first-aid kit in our pack.