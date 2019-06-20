SALT LAKE CITY — Critics are sharing their early impressions of “Spider-Man: Far From Home” on Twitter, and so far the sequel seems like a worthy successor to both “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Avengers: Endgame.”
According to IO9, the film follows Peter Parker (Tom Holland) as he goes on summer vacation. Of course, Parker ends up being enlisted by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to fight elemental monsters. Along the way Spider-Man teams up with Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio, who the Hollywood Reporter notes comes from an alternate dimension.
Complex notes critics are praising performances from Holland, Zendaya (MJ) and Gyllenhaal.
Other critics, like Kate Erbland from IndieWire, praise the film’s “smart twists” and lighter tone.
“#SpiderManFarFromHome is the coda we needed after 'Endgame,' a glimpse of how the world looks now that the dust has settled,” wrote Angie J. Han, a deputy entertainment editor at Mashable.
Matt Singer from ScreenCrush claims the film manages to live up to recent “Avengers” and “Spider-Man" films released over the last few years.
Some also feel the film doesn’t quite hit the mark, despite being a fun film.
I recently wrote forDeseret News that “Far From Home” is expected to debut to over $154 million at the domestic box office. The film releases on July 2, just several days after Marvel’s expanded “Avengers: Endgame” rerelease on June 28.