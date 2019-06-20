SALT LAKE CITY — Critics are sharing their early impressions of “Spider-Man: Far From Home” on Twitter, and so far the sequel seems like a worthy successor to both “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

According to IO9, the film follows Peter Parker (Tom Holland) as he goes on summer vacation. Of course, Parker ends up being enlisted by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to fight elemental monsters. Along the way Spider-Man teams up with Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio, who the Hollywood Reporter notes comes from an alternate dimension.

Complex notes critics are praising performances from Holland, Zendaya (MJ) and Gyllenhaal.

#SpiderManFarFromHome! What a fun, solid sequel. Tom Holland so incredibly charming, will watch him in any/all things. Jake Gyllenhaal gets way more to do than expected, clearly had a ball doing it. Also still loving Zendaya's MJ. — Kara Warner (@karawarner) June 19, 2019

Absolutely loved SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME. I’m a huge Mysterio fan and Gyllenhaal nails him. Also the movie is very clever (and funny) how it handles the fallout post ENDGAME in explaining how this world works now. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) June 19, 2019

absolutely loved #SpiderManFarFromHome. Captures the spirit of the comics and mixes in some amazing movie magic. The second the film ended I wanted to watch it again. #JakeGyllenhaal is fantastic as Mysterio. pic.twitter.com/4ZYaS0L8mf — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 19, 2019

FAR FROM HOME has dethroned Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 & is now favorite Spider-Man film.



What’s insane is that I can’t even tell u why I’m so in love with this film because it would be a spoiler.



Gyllenhaal is incredible. Holland re-confirms as the best Spidey to date. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/pbynxYIEyQ — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) June 19, 2019

Other critics, like Kate Erbland from IndieWire, praise the film’s “smart twists” and lighter tone.

A reaction tweet: #SpiderManFarFromHome is wonderful. It’s funny and clever and filled with smart twists. (It also made me have incredibly visceral memories of class trips of yore.) I didn’t leave the theater sad! I am not worried about superheroes’ emotional states! Zendaya!! — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) June 19, 2019

#SpiderMan #FarFromHome is an absolute home run. It’s SO much fun. It’s huge in itself and for the future of the MCU in the most surprising ways. Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, just a lethal, awesome combo!!



I cannot wait to see this movie again. And again. pic.twitter.com/0hYJvKkdjN — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) June 19, 2019

#SpiderManFarFromHome is funny, exciting, romantic, goofy & follows HOMECOMING in being this brilliant ground-level look at Spidey's world & how the events of #AvengersEndgame impacted everyday life. Lots of twists & turns, plus some adorable summer romances, too. I'm a big fan pic.twitter.com/NUX0f8YFM0 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 19, 2019

“#SpiderManFarFromHome is the coda we needed after 'Endgame,' a glimpse of how the world looks now that the dust has settled,” wrote Angie J. Han, a deputy entertainment editor at Mashable.

#SpiderManFarFromHome is the coda we needed after Endgame, a glimpse of how the world looks now that the dust has settled. Could maybe have gone a bit harder on P's emotional arc, but bursting with warmth and humor and awkward teen romance. 💕 Also: Jake G = perfect casting. — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) June 19, 2019

'Spider-Man: Far From Home' is a refreshingly light-hearted adventure after the somber intensity of Avengers: Endgame, delivering exactly the kind of wise-cracking antics we've come to expect from Tom Holland's Peter Parker. - @jacobkleinman pic.twitter.com/EWik8F9VUr — Inverse (@inversedotcom) June 19, 2019

Matt Singer from ScreenCrush claims the film manages to live up to recent “Avengers” and “Spider-Man" films released over the last few years.

#SpiderManFarFromHome had the difficult task of following two epic Avengers movies AND Spider-Verse and succeeds by telling a smaller, classical story about Peter Parker caught between what he wants and what responsibility demands. Pure cat(spider)nip for Spidey fans like me. pic.twitter.com/G2a4p6YhAr — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) June 19, 2019

#SpiderManFarFromHome: far superior to its predecessor & really delightful, w/a terrific theme of trust well-threaded throughout. Could say more, but it's spoiler-laden, full of fun secrets, so be careful who you follow and what they say. Jake G is great #SpiderMan #FarFromHome — Rodrigo Perez 📽🎞📺 (@YrOnlyHope) June 19, 2019

Some also feel the film doesn’t quite hit the mark, despite being a fun film.

#SpiderManFarFromHome: B-/C+. If you loved the teen-centric stuff in Homecoming, there's more where that came from. Some of the comedy falls flat, but this film has A LOT going on – ultimately beneficial because it mostly distracts from stuff that doesn't land quite as well. pic.twitter.com/1wVMyT5bv9 — Ben Pearson (@benpears) June 19, 2019

#SpiderManFarFromHome isn't quite as wonderful as Homecoming, but it's a really strong, endearing sequel that delivers some excellent moments in its second half in particular. It commendably furthers Peter's story while laying groundwork for what's next in a notably deft way. — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) June 19, 2019

I recently wrote forDeseret News that “Far From Home” is expected to debut to over $154 million at the domestic box office. The film releases on July 2, just several days after Marvel’s expanded “Avengers: Endgame” rerelease on June 28.