SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake man who beat his wife to death with a crowbar and tried to kill their daughter will spend his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

As a judge read the sentence for Walter Eugene Brantzeg on Thursday, 50-year-old Valerie Sue Brantzeg's family members locked arms and shed tears. They wore purple, her favorite color, in her memory.

Police said Brantzeg, 55, broke into his wife's apartment and carried out the attack after she filed for temporary separation and told him she would seek sole custody of their child.

Brantzeg pleaded guilty in May to aggravated murder and attempted murder, both first-degree felonies, in addition to other charges. In exchange for his guilty pleas, prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty.

Now 14, Brantzeg's daughter told him through a victim advocate Thursday that he means nothing to her.

"You should have taken my life, not my mom's," she wrote in a letter read aloud by the advocate.

Early on Aug. 22, 2018, Brantzeg kicked in the front door of the apartment near 850 W. 3900 South, then attacked the mother and daughter with a crowbar and pepper spray while they were still in bed, telling the girl, "If you want to be with your mom so bad, be with her," police said.

The girl recovered, but nearly lost her ear.

An autopsy revealed Brantzef bludgeoned Valerie Brantzeg's head 28 times, court records show.

The Brantzegs had been separated and living apart for years but had never divorced.

Outside the courtroom, Valerie Brantzeg's family members said they cannot make sense of the brutal beating but now are closer to finding closure.

Help for victims of domestic violence is available from a confidential Utah hotline, 800-897-LINK (5465), and at udvc.org.

This story will be updated with additional information.