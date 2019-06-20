SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend in Salt Lake City has lots to offer. Go on a hike at the Weber Pathways TrailFest or see the Beatles live, à la Rain's "A Tribute to the Beatles." Celebrate World Refugee Day at Cottonwood Regional Park and help support Utah Refugee Services. If you want to support local Utah arts, head over to the Utah Arts Festival or visit Provo to see a brand-new play, "Shaking the Earth." Finally, camp in style at Red Butte Garden. Read on for details.

Weber Pathways TrailFest

The third annual TrailFest wants to introduce you to Weber County’s rich train system for hiking and biking. At this celebration of Utah’s trails, you can explore the Centennial Trail with free activities stationed along the walk. See dinosaur fossils, take advantage of free family fishing with provided equipment and learn how to enjoy the outdoors responsibly. June 22, 8 a.m.-noon, Centennial Trail system, 1802 Quail Run Dr., free (weberpathways.org/2019).

Rain: 'A Tribute to the Beatles'

Never got a chance to see the Beatles live? Don’t worry. Rain's “A Tribute to the Beatles” is coming to Salt Lake City this weekend. The show celebrates the anniversary of the Beatles' album "Abbey Road" and is the longest-running Beatles tribute act. They bring you reenactments of all the band's best songs. June 22, 3 and 8 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $35-$57 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org).

Utah Arts Festival

From film screenings and dinosaur performance art to local bands and artists from around the country, the Utah Arts Festival has something for everyone. Enjoy the festival vibes with local food vendors or peruse the Artist Marketplace. The Utah Arts Festival also features dance performances, poetry readings and make-and-take projects. Want to support the festival in a more personal way? Sign up to volunteer. June 20-23, noon-11 p.m., Library and Washington Squares, 200 E. 400 South, $15 for general, free for children ages 12 and younger, $8 for a noon-3 p.m. pass and for seniors at the box office (uaf.org).

'Shaking the Earth'

A new play produced by Prospero Arts and Media opened last weekend in Provo. Playing at Third Space Studios, a cozy, eclectic venue on Center Street, “Shaking the Earth” tells the intriguing story of playwright Christopher Marlowe’s possible life as an Elizabethan spy. This is its final weekend, so don’t miss the chance to support local arts in Utah. June 21-22, 7:30 p.m., Third Space Studios, 247 W. Center, $12 general admission, $10 students, military and seniors (prosperoarts.weebly.com).

World Refugee Day

This celebration of the 15th Annual World Refugee Day is presented by Utah Refugee Services, an organization that helps connect refugees with jobs and other support. The event helps raise awareness about refugee issues and features food, dance, music and arts and crafts. This year, there will also be an outdoor movie, Disney’s “Coco,” on Friday night at Cottonwood Regional Park. June 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Cottonwood Regional Park, 4300 S. 1300 East, Millcreek, free (jobs.utah.gov/refugee).

Red Butte Garden campout

For a more comfortable camping experience complete with flushing toilets and running water, head over to Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre. Bring your tent and sleeping bags and spend a night enjoying the garden scenery. Red Butte Garden will offer family-friendly games, crafts and s’mores as well as a catered breakfast from Waffle Love on Saturday morning. June 21, 5:30 p.m.-June 22 8:30 a.m., Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, $32 for garden members, $40 for general public (redbuttegarden.org/campout).