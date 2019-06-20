SALT LAKE CITY — Scientists have discovered a mysterious whale skull first discovered in 1990 is actually a never-before-seen hybrid between two different whales.

According to CNN, hunters from Greenland initially reported the skull looked like a beluga whale or a narwhal, but with characteristics from both that blurred the lines on what the whale actually was.

Gizmodo reports that scientists from the Natural History Museum of Denmark at the University of Copenhagenhave recently discovered the skull belonged to the first-recorded beluga-narwhal hybrid. The discovery was made by comparing the skull’s DNA to DNA taken from the teeth of eight belugas and narwhals.

“The results of the analysis revealed that the creature was the male offspring of a male beluga and a female narwhal, according to the paper published today in Scientific Reports,” Gizmodo writes.

The Atlantic reports the union between both whales isn’t unlikely considering both belugas and narwhals are the same size and share the same habitats. They also note the chosen name, “narluga,” doesn’t exactly fit conventions for naming hybrid animals, but lead researcher Eline Lorenzen happens to like it more than the alternative.

“When naming hybrid animals, patriarchal conventions dictate that the father’s species comes first in the portmanteau. A cub born to a male polar bear and a female grizzly is a pizzly, but one with a grizzly dad and a polar mom is a grolar. So, technically, the skull ... is a 'belwhal,' not a 'narluga,'” The Atlantic notes.