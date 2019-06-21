SALT LAKE CITY — If you visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, it’s not a secret that lightsaber kyber crystals and light-up holocrons are available.

However, it turns out these “force-sensitive” trinkets work in mysterious ways.

According to IO9, Star Wars fans are investigating the link between the kyber crystals and holocrons — both of which are available at Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities in Galaxy’s Edge. Both products come in a few different varieties, which is explained below:

Kyber crystals change the color of custom lightsabers made in Savi’s Workshop. These crystals come in blue, green, purple and red.

Two other colors, yellow and white, are also available alongside the other four crystals at the Den of Antiquities for $12.99 each.

Holocrons are geometric boxes, come in two varieties — Jedi and Sith — and cost $50. Each holocron interacts differently with each crystal.

When a kyber crystal is placed into a holocron, users will hear quotes from specific characters from the series. For example, a blue crystal will play a message from Obi-Wan Kenobi, green crystals hold a quote from Yoda or Qui-Gon Jinn and red crystals will impart wisdom from Darth Maul or Count Dooku.

IO9 also notes each crystal can contain up to four or five different characters, adding a “collect them all” mentality to the gemstones. Youtube channelStar Wars Explained also shows off both Jedi and Sith holocrons, which will “talk” to one another.

However, IO9 reports the interactions don’t stop there. If a Jedi-oriented crystal is placed into a Sith holocron (or vice-versa), users will be warned about the dangers of the dark side of the force.

Enthusiast site Nerd Reactor also notes there’s an even darker piece of Sith memorabilia lurking among the red kyber crystals — black obsidian crystals. “According to an insider, the rare black Kyber crystal is available if you get the red Kyber crystal, and the odds of getting them is 1 in 100,” Nerd Reactor writes.

IO9 notes that the special crystal operates just like a red one — lightsabers simply light up red, rather than the black shade of Darksabers in “Star Wars Rebels.” Holocrons will also play a special message from Supreme Leader Snoke, who was killed by Kylo Ren in “The Last Jedi.”

Nerd Reactor also reports that each black crystal comes with a unique note:

“Today, you have found something truly special. This small fragment of obsidian is infused with the power of the dark side. When placed inside a lightsaber or Holocron, this rare fragment with unnatural powers, mined from a dark side shrine, will have similar properties as a red Kyber crystal,” the message reads.

According to Youtube channel Happy Place Explorers, finding one of these rare crystals is made even more difficult due to the colored containers each crystal comes in, which turns the search into a bit of a blind bag hunt — however, you can use a light to detect the darker crystal in the red packaging.

Alternatively, fans can pick up an obsidian kyber crystal on eBay — as of writing, a few black crystals are up for auction for as much as $500.

Black kyber crystals aren’t the only pricey Star Wars memorabilia at Galaxy’s Edge, either. I previously wrote for Deseret News that life-size R2-D2 replicas are available at the theme park for $25,000. While the droids aren’t as mysterious as a force-sensitive crystal or holocron, they are remote-controlled and fully customizable.