SALT LAKE CITY — Megaplex Theatres hosted a four-film, six-hour long "Toy Story" marathon ahead of the release of "Toy Story 4," and I attended it.

I kept track of my eating habits, my soda intake and, most importantly, my thoughts about the films and what they meant for me. You can check a full list of up-to-date coverage on Twitter and the hashtag #HerbScribnerAndBeyond.

For now, here's a look at the coverage. Scroll to the bottom to read from the beginning.

"Toy Story"

1 p.m. — This isn't a Marvel marathon, let me tell you.

The "Toy Story" marathon kicked off with its typical flavor. Butter, strawberry cream soda and salt. All the surroundings seemed the same, too. Swag, popcorn tins and a schedule to follow for the day's events.

Herb Scribner, Deseret News A look at the popcorn tins for the "Toy Story 4" marathon.

But it doesn't smell like feet. There are many more families than there were at the Marvel movie marathon. And the movies are way shorter. "Toy Story" felt like watching a long TV show episode on Netflix or HBO — not a full movie.

But the "Toy Story" film still offered me some interesting lessons and some principles to follow. I noticed that Andy has a wide range of toys. None of them are the same. He has Bo Peep, a cowboy, a space ranger, a dinosaur and a slinky-dog, among several others. None of them are the same. And that tells me something important about Andy: He has an open mind. He's ready to embrace people (and toys) from all walks of life. His community is large, his mind searching for answers to how to solve the problem of life. There's a lesson there about meeting people from all cultures and embracing different environments.

It's a lesson that typically goes unnoticed in the film. Themes of friendship, surviving the odds, working together and embracing people new to your world are easy ones to see in the film. But the fact that Andy has such a wide range of toys should be a signal to all of us all to embrace people from different worlds, too.

Herb Scribner, Deseret News The schedule for the "Toy Story 4" marathon.

There's also a lesson to learn about how life constantly changes on us. There's always something new coming our way. In "Toy Story," Buzz's arrival throws Woody for a loop — a sign that life will throw changes at you and you can either accept them or try to fight them. But in the end, you need the changes. You need to accept the new way of life and figure out how to adapt.

OK. Enough for now. Going to grab some Pizza Planet pizza.

