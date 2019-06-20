SALT LAKE CITY — I’ve written before for The Deseret News how new Nintendo Switch models are more of an open secret lately, but now we have an idea of what a smaller version of the console could look like.

Ars Technica reports Chinese manufacturer Honson has launched a page on its website showcasing accessories for a “Nintendo Switch Mini.” The cases and screen protectors are all standard fare, and most photos show off a chunky unibody take on Switch hardware similar in appearance to Nintendo’s Wii U Gamepad.

It’s important to note this version actually made an appearance at E3 — as a 3D-printed model at off-brand accessory maker iPega’s booth. Ars Technica also reports Honson might not even know what it's doing — a YouTube trailer showing off the Switch Mini accessories notes most of the console renders are based off of media reports.

“With professional perspective and detailed product research, we have launched several accessories for the Nintendo Switch Mini like the carry bag, screen protector and crystal case,” the description reads. “Maybe you still have doubt for this. But leading one step ahead means seize business opportunities!”

However, NintendoLife notes that one console rendering, shown alongside a hard shell cover, looks a little different. It’s black, a little more sleek, and includes a share button — something missing on the other console mockup.

A Honson representative also told NintendoLife that the products are based on “secret information” from Nintendo, which could indicate the sleek, black console is based on factual information.

“The representative also confirmed that, based on the information it has received, the Switch Mini is (as the name suggests) ‘a little smaller’ than the current version,” NintendoLife writes.

While it’s not guaranteed a new Nintendo Switch could look like this new render, accessory makers generally need exact measurements to design their products — for example, CNET notes Google Pixel 4 screen protectors and cases from Skinomiare currently available to order, despite the phone barely being announced by Google via Twitter.