MAPLETON — A busy young bear scurried across a Mapleton neighborhood on Thursday and ate breakfast from a garbage can before officers chased and tranquillized the furry visitor.

Police received a call just before 8 a.m. Thursday from a neighbor who spotted the bear on the border of Springville and Mapleton while walking a dog, Mapleton police said on Facebook.

About half an hour later, another caller reported the animal was eating from his trash can. When crews arrived, the animal ran across a field and into a church meetinghouse parking lot at 1000 N. 400 East, where officers managed to chase it up a tree.

In photos provided by police, the bear could be seen gazing out from a high branch on a pine tree and later snoozing in a container on the ground with a tagged ear.

Mapleton officers praised those in the neighborhood who kept their distance, called police and helped them find and capture the animal.

The Department of Natural Resources relocated the bear.