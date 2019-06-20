SALT LAKE CITY — If you thought Hugh Jackman’s upcoming performance in “The Man. The Music. The Show” tour couldn’t get any more exciting, you’d be wrong.

Keala Settle, who starred alongside Jackman in “The Greatest Showman,” will perform “This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman” as well as other songs as part of Jackman’s two shows at the Vivint Arena on July 11 and 12.

Settle performed “This Is Me,” an Oscar-nominated song, at the 2018 Academy Awards to a standing ovation. The song, described in a press release as “an explosive anthem of self-acceptance,” spent time on the top of the charts worldwide. “This Is Me” also won a Golden Globe Award.

Settle graduated from Southern Utah University and made her Broadway debut in 2011 as Shirley in “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.” She was nominated for a Tony Award for best featured actress in a musical for her role as Norma Valverde in “Hands on a Hardbody” and originated the role of Becky in the musical “Waitress,” which opened on Broadway in 2016.

Jackman’s “The Man. The Music. The Show” tour will feature songs from “The Greatest Showman,” “Les Misérables” and other musicals. His performances on Broadway and in Hollywood as Wolverine, Jean Valjean, P.T. Barnum and others prove him an extremely versatile actor and performer and have earned him numerous awards.

Tickets for "The Man. The Music. The Show" are available at ticketmaster.com.