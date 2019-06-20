SALT LAKE CITY — An apartment fire in downtown Salt Lake City injured two firefighters and forced the evacuation of 15 people Thursday morning.

Authorities have not yet said what sparked the fire on the third floor of the Jefferson School Apartments, 1099 S. West Temple, about 4 a.m. Thursday. Flames gutted three apartments on that level, according to Salt Lake Fire Chief Ryan Mellor.

The two firefighters were injured on the floor's second level when a piece of the roof fell and struck either one or both of them. Their injuries were minor.

Firefighters pounded on doors to wake residents and ordered them to evacuate.

“We were worried something else was going on, like someone was trying to get into our apartment,” said resident Shantel Rodrigues of the wake-up call.

Six apartment units suffered significant damage and six had minor damage.

The Red Cross was helping evacuees outside the building. Some of the displaced residents were told they could return later in the day.

Contributing: Felicia Martinez