SALT LAKE CITY — You’d think a $25,000 R2-D2 replica would be a hard sell, but apparently, Disneyland has seen a surprising amount of success with the premium product.

According to the Orange County Register, three R2 replicas were sold just in the first week at the Droid Depot at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which opened at Disneyland late last month. The droids aren’t just a fancy prop — they’re remote-controlled and customizable.

“You get to choose your own design and color scheme for the $25,000 R-unit droid. And you even get to decide if your own personal starship mechanic and fighter pilot’s assistant is grimy and battle-worn or has a factory-fresh shine,” the OCR reports.

ComicBook.com also notes the steep price doesn’t include taxes or shipping prices — and sorry, there are no discounts, returns or refunds. So if you’re dead set on your own R2 unit, make sure you’re satisfied with the final product.

Alternatively, visitors with a significantly smaller budget could check out the Droid Depot’s miniature droids. Charlie Hall from Polygon reports that the R2- or BB-style droids are also fully customizable and remote-controlled — but would-be droid owners are also limited to the droid pieces that are available at the time of their visit.

I’ve also written about Savi’s Workshop for Deseret News, the somewhat-hidden lightsaber shop at Galaxy’s Edge where guests can design their own premium lightsaber and participate in a “spiritual” lighting ceremony for about $250. Various Kyber crystals — stones that power and influence the blade’s color — are also available to purchase a la carte for $13.