SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz generally don't get a lot of praise around the country given the franchise's small-market status, but that certainly wasn't the case Wednesday after news broke that the club will acquire Memphis Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley.

Numerous writers and commentators at national outlets spoke or wrote very highly of the trade Wednesday. Here's a rundown of some of it.

At ESPN, Zach Lowe wrote how the trade puts the Jazz in contention to make the NBA Finals, while commentators on The Jump television show spoke about how the addition of Conley will take pressure off Donovan Mitchell. On "First Take," Max Kellerman said, "I love that trade for Utah," and the hosts spent a few minutes discussing it (their comments are mixed in with comments from reporter Adrian Wojnarowski).

Elsewhere, like Lowe, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor (no relation to the former Jazz general manager) wrote that the trade makes Utah "an instant Western Conference contender."

Deadspin went the usual Deadspin route, writing that the Jazz got Conley in exchange for "some crud," while Fox Sports 1's Skip Bayless tweeted in part that Utah "just got better."

While Magic Johnson might not be employed anywhere to offer opinions (maybe he has the time to do so now that he stepped down from his post with the Los Angeles Lakers?), he also took to Twitter to say in part how the Jazz will now "be a force to be reckoned with" in the Western Conference.