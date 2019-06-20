SALT LAKE CITY — In the hours after news broke Wednesday that the Utah Jazz will trade Jae Crowder, Kyle Korver, Grayson Allen and draft picks to the Memphis Grizzlies for Mike Conley, a number of Jazz players took to social media to both say goodbye to their traded teammates and welcome Conley.

The goodbyes

To my guys man... thank you for everything you brought to the locker room.... to the court and to me as a person! I respect the hell out of you guys for everything! It’s always love on this side as y’all know 💯❤️🙏🏾 @CJC9BOSS @GraysonJAllen @KyleKorver pic.twitter.com/YaimPcx0y5 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) June 19, 2019

Let’s not forget what @CJC9BOSS, @KyleKorver & @GraysonJAllen had done for the Jazz!! Unreal teammates & great guys. Wishing them nothing but the best.. ❤️ — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) June 20, 2019

Good luck to my guys @CJC9BOSS @KyleKorver @GraysonJAllen been a great ride!! Appreciate you guys as brothers and wish the best on y’all new journey 🙌🏾🙏🏾‼️✊🏾

See you guys soon pic.twitter.com/zIZfI9f5k8 — Royce O'Neale (@BucketsONeale00) June 19, 2019

Going to really miss my guys @KyleKorver @CJC9BOSS @GraysonJAllen thank you for all the laughs and the memories! 3 of some of the greatest teammates! — Georges Niang (@GeorgesNiang20) June 20, 2019

Crowder had a few exchanges with the Utah teammates who tweeted well-wishes to him.

LIL BRO ITS LOVE ALWAYS BIGGER THAN BASKETBALL.! 🙏🏾❤️💯 https://t.co/PCY8xuqQjY — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) June 19, 2019

Welcoming Conley

Donovan Mitchell's humorous welcome to his new teammate got plenty of attention Wednesday, but the same Jazzmen who on Twitter bid farewell to Crowder, Korver and Allen also welcomed the veteran floor general.

Welcome to the squad my guy 🙏🏾🙏🏾

Jazz nation ‼️ @mconley11 https://t.co/ClhQIkuDmc — Royce O'Neale (@BucketsONeale00) June 19, 2019

Welcome @mconley11 can’t wait to get things rolling! — Georges Niang (@GeorgesNiang20) June 20, 2019

The Utah State men's basketball program is holding a camp for kids, and as noted on Twitter by Aggies head coach Craig Smith, a LOT of the kids are Donovan Mitchell fans.

Jersey Day at camp had an overwhelming favorite. Amazing to see @spidadmitchell have such a POSITIVE IMPACT on kids in OUR state! #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/lMMCa8cR9x — Craig Smith (@CoachSmith_USU) June 20, 2019

Mitchell appeared blown away by the photo.