Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and Utah Jazz forward Jae Crowder (99) celebrate winning Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 22, 2019.
SALT LAKE CITY — In the hours after news broke Wednesday that the Utah Jazz will trade Jae Crowder, Kyle Korver, Grayson Allen and draft picks to the Memphis Grizzlies for Mike Conley, a number of Jazz players took to social media to both say goodbye to their traded teammates and welcome Conley.

The goodbyes

Crowder had a few exchanges with the Utah teammates who tweeted well-wishes to him.

Welcoming Conley

Donovan Mitchell's humorous welcome to his new teammate got plenty of attention Wednesday, but the same Jazzmen who on Twitter bid farewell to Crowder, Korver and Allen also welcomed the veteran floor general.

Other links

And finally ...

The Utah State men's basketball program is holding a camp for kids, and as noted on Twitter by Aggies head coach Craig Smith, a LOT of the kids are Donovan Mitchell fans.

Mitchell appeared blown away by the photo.

