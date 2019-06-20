SALT LAKE CITY — In the hours after news broke Wednesday that the Utah Jazz will trade Jae Crowder, Kyle Korver, Grayson Allen and draft picks to the Memphis Grizzlies for Mike Conley, a number of Jazz players took to social media to both say goodbye to their traded teammates and welcome Conley.
The goodbyes
Crowder had a few exchanges with the Utah teammates who tweeted well-wishes to him.
Welcoming Conley
Donovan Mitchell's humorous welcome to his new teammate got plenty of attention Wednesday, but the same Jazzmen who on Twitter bid farewell to Crowder, Korver and Allen also welcomed the veteran floor general.
And finally ...
The Utah State men's basketball program is holding a camp for kids, and as noted on Twitter by Aggies head coach Craig Smith, a LOT of the kids are Donovan Mitchell fans.
Mitchell appeared blown away by the photo.