Algerina Perna, The Baltimore Sun via Associated Press
In this May 7, 2014, file photo, the World War I memorial cross is pictured in Bladensburg, Md.
SALT LAKE CITY — A 40-foot-tall cross will remain standing in Bladensburg, Maryland, after the Supreme Court ruled 7-2 that government funding for the monument does not unlawfully privilege the Christian faith.

The so-called “Peace Cross,” a memorial to lives lost in World War I, was challenged as a violation of the Constitution’s establishment clause, which prevents the government from privileging one faith group over others.

Justices decided the cross could remain, arguing that it fulfills a purpose that goes beyond religion.

"Its removal or radical alteration at this date would be seen by many not as a neutral act but as the manifestation of a 'hostility toward religion that has no place in our establishment clause traditions,'" the majority opinion explains, citing an earlier ruling.

Kelsey Dallas Kelsey Dallas is the faith writer for Deseret News InDepth.