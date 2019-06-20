SALT LAKE CITY — A 40-foot-tall cross will remain standing in Bladensburg, Maryland, after the Supreme Court ruled 7-2 that government funding for the monument does not unlawfully privilege the Christian faith.

The so-called “Peace Cross,” a memorial to lives lost in World War I, was challenged as a violation of the Constitution’s establishment clause, which prevents the government from privileging one faith group over others.

Justices decided the cross could remain, arguing that it fulfills a purpose that goes beyond religion.

"Its removal or radical alteration at this date would be seen by many not as a neutral act but as the manifestation of a 'hostility toward religion that has no place in our establishment clause traditions,'" the majority opinion explains, citing an earlier ruling.

This story will be updated.