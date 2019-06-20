SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for June 20.

Census: Mixed heritage Utahns — most of them youngsters — fuel diversity in Utah.

What happens if big drug companies drop Alzheimer's research?

The Trump administration tried to stop internet gambling. Now, a New Hampshire ruling has opened the door to online lotteries and poker again.

Brad Rock: Mike Conley trade shows Utah Jazz have some steel beneath those smiles.

Q&A: FranklinCovey executive vice president dishes on his management mistakes.

New process for filling congressional vacancies in Utah looks a lot like the one used by governor.

