SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for June 20.
Census: Mixed heritage Utahns — most of them youngsters — fuel diversity in Utah.
What happens if big drug companies drop Alzheimer's research?
The Trump administration tried to stop internet gambling. Now, a New Hampshire ruling has opened the door to online lotteries and poker again.
Brad Rock: Mike Conley trade shows Utah Jazz have some steel beneath those smiles.
Q&A: FranklinCovey executive vice president dishes on his management mistakes.
New process for filling congressional vacancies in Utah looks a lot like the one used by governor.
More from our featured voices:
- Jay Evensen: Harvard's rejection of Florida student shows pitfalls of maturation in the modern world
- Lois Collins: What being diagnosed with bipolar disorder taught this man about the power of labels
- Boyd Matheson: Real political transformation requires that Americans give up their greatest fear
- Amy Choate-Nielsen: Sometimes summer's unknowns are better than what you planned
- Hal Boyd: A Latter-day Saint examines the conservative civil war
A look at our top-read stories:Comment on this story
- Why building new airports like Salt Lake City's is rare, and what it might mean for your travel plans
- Grizzlies’ Mike Conley excited for new beginning in Salt Lake City after Utah Jazz trade: ‘Time for another chapter!’
- Should the U.S. give cash payments to the descendants of slaves to atone for slavery? Here's what experts are arguing
- Morning Links: Report jumps the gun on Mike Conley trade to the Utah Jazz; Royce O'Neale is the GOAT
- Donovan Mitchell welcomes Mike Conley and Ricky Rubio tries to stay positive as Twitter reacts to Utah Jazz trade
News from the U.S. and world:
- Joe Biden says Cory Booker 'should apologize' for slam over working with segregationist senators (Fox News)
- Congress is getting serious about a spending crisis that looms this fall (CNN)
- Judge's Order Sets Up Potential New Block Against Census Citizenship Question (NPR)
- India's sixth biggest city is almost entirely out of water(CNN)
- Pilots Criticize Boeing, Saying 737 MAX 'Should Never Have Been Approved' (NPR)