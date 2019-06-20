Brandon Dill, FR171250 AP
Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley addresses fans before an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn.

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for June 20.

Census: Mixed heritage Utahns — most of them youngsters — fuel diversity in Utah.

What happens if big drug companies drop Alzheimer's research?

The Trump administration tried to stop internet gambling. Now, a New Hampshire ruling has opened the door to online lotteries and poker again.

Brad Rock: Mike Conley trade shows Utah Jazz have some steel beneath those smiles.

Q&A: FranklinCovey executive vice president dishes on his management mistakes.

New process for filling congressional vacancies in Utah looks a lot like the one used by governor.

More from our featured voices:

A look at our top-read stories:

Comment on this story

News from the U.S. and world:

Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
Add a comment