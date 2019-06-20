SALT LAKE CITY — A new report from USDish.com identified every state’s favorite comic book universe between the Marvel and DC universes.

Findings: The report identified a number of interesting trends across the country.

DC won overall with 64 percent of the country supporting DC over Marvel, which was only supported by 28 percent of the population.

Eight percent of the population remained indifferent and couldn’t choose a favorite universe between the two sides.

California chose Marvel as the favorite universe even though the DC headquarters is located in California.

New Yorkers search more for DC comic book content even though Marvel’s headquarters is in New York City.

Superman is currently the most popular superhero with eight states.

The report looked at 18 superheroes. Only 22 percent are female.

Utah: The data show that the Beehive State’s superhero universe is Marvel. As for specific superheroes, Iron Man and Captain America topped the charts.

Method: USDish.com used Google Trends data to identify each state’s most popular superhero universe and a specific superhero.

