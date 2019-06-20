SALT LAKE CITY — A new report from USDish.com identified every state’s favorite comic book universe between the Marvel and DC universes.
Findings: The report identified a number of interesting trends across the country.
- DC won overall with 64 percent of the country supporting DC over Marvel, which was only supported by 28 percent of the population.
- Eight percent of the population remained indifferent and couldn’t choose a favorite universe between the two sides.
- California chose Marvel as the favorite universe even though the DC headquarters is located in California.
- New Yorkers search more for DC comic book content even though Marvel’s headquarters is in New York City.
- Superman is currently the most popular superhero with eight states.
- The report looked at 18 superheroes. Only 22 percent are female.
Utah: The data show that the Beehive State’s superhero universe is Marvel. As for specific superheroes, Iron Man and Captain America topped the charts.
Method: USDish.com used Google Trends data to identify each state’s most popular superhero universe and a specific superhero.
