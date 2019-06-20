SALT LAKE CITY — A new report identified each state’s favorite Pixar film, and Utah’s is full of emotion.

The new report from CableTV.com looked at each state’s favorite Pixar movie in 2019 in the lead-up to the release of “Toy Story 4” at the end of the week.

“Inside Out” led the way in the Beehive State. It was also a top Pixar film in Oregon, Nebraska, Ohio and Indiana.

“Up” led the way across 17 states.

“Brave” and “Inside Out” were favorites in a combined 13 states.

“The Incredibles” was ranked as a favorite in more states than “Incredibles 2.”

Method: CableTV cross-referenced each of Pixar’s movies with Google Trends data to discover which film has the most interest in each state.

Read more: Your state’s most beloved Pixar movie in 2019