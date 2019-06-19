SALT LAKE CITY — An unnamed source told CNN that a federal grand jury will investigate a Harvard University fencing coach after he allegedly sold his home in Massachusetts to a wealthy businessman, whose son was looking to apply to Harvard.

U.S. Attorney Eric S. Rosen, who is currently leading the investigation into the college admissions scandal, reportedly sent a subpoena to the Needham Board of Assessors back in April seeking information about the property. Rosen reportedly asked for years' worth of documents on the property, according to CNN.

"Pursuant to an official investigation being conducted by a federal Grand Jury in the District of Massachusetts of suspected violations of federal criminal law, you are directed to furnish to the Grand Jury the documents described in the attached subpoena,” reads the cover letter for the subpoena, according to CNN.

The coach, Peter Brand, sold his home for what appears to be double its worth, according to The Boston Globe. Jie Zhao, the wealthy businessman, bought the home for $989,500. A municipal lien certificate said the home was probably worth closer to $550,000.

Zhao sold the home less than two years later at a loss of more than $300,000, according to The Boston Globe.

Yes, but: Brand’s lawyer, Douglas S. Brooks, claims they are unaware of any ongoing investigation.

"We have not received any inquiry from the U.S. Attorney's Office or any other law enforcement agency, and we are unaware of any such investigation. To be clear, Coach Brand unequivocally denies any wrongdoing,” he told CNN.

Zhao’s lawyer, William D. Weinreb, told The Boston Globe that they are also unaware of any investigation.

Still: Harvardwill reportedly conduct an independent investigation into the fencing scandal, according to The Harvard Crimson. Claudine Gay, dean of the faculty of arts and sciences, announced the inquiry back in April.

In total: Six Harvard alumni are among the 50 people facing charges for working to gain students admissions to major colleges and universities through fraudulent and nefarious means, The Harvard Crimson reported. Celebrities such as Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman have been named in the scandal as well.

Results: Last week, a former sailing coach for Stanford received a one-day prison sentence for his involvement with the scandal, which I wrote about for the Deseret News. He was the first person sentenced in connection to the college admissions scandal.