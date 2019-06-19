What would a media day — any media day — be without unbridled optimism? Such was the case Tuesday in Provo, where BYU players and coaches met with the media to address all things BYU football. And there was no shortage of optimism. Cougar Insiders Jeff Call and Brandon Gurney discuss the news of the day, and weigh in on whether such optimism is justified. They also talk BYU’s TV contract situation with ESPN, Zach Wilson’s shoulder and a pair of grad transfer running backs who will add depth to the Cougars’ backfield. That and more on this special media day podcast.

Find and subscribe to this and other podcasts from the Deseret News at DeseretNews.com/Podcasts. Or find us on iTunes, Google Play or wherever you listen to podcasts.