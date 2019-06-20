SALT LAKE CITY — Taylor Swift and Katy Perry are friends again, and Swift recently shared how the two pop stars rekindled their longtime friendship.

As you may have heard, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift used to be best friends. But their relationship turned sour over some drama surrounding their tours earlier this decade, BBC News reports.

But Perry sent Swift a literal olive branch on the first day of Swift’s "Reputation" tour, ending the feud. More recently, Perry appeared in Swift’s latest music video, which was a sign that the two of them are back to being friends again.

Swift spoke on BBC Radio 1 earlier this week and revealed the two have been on “good terms” ever since they spent time at a party together, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“When we saw each other, it was just very clear to both of us that everything was different, that we had grown up, and that we had grown past allowing ourselves to be pitted against each other, and it just was very, very clear that we remembered how much we had in common,” Swift told BBC Radio 1. “So, both of us have been in a really good place for a while, but I don't think either of us really knew if we were ever going to talk about it publicly.”

Swift explained how she asked Perry to be in her video.

“When I thought of this concept for the video, and I wrote the treatment, I thought of this idea and I thought, ‘You know what, I'm just going to ask her if she would be interested in this and I would totally be fine if she’d rather keep it private and keep it between us,’” Swift said. “But I sent it to her and she said, ‘I would love for us to be a symbol of redemption and forgiveness.’ And, I feel the same way about it.”

Rumors: There are some rumors out there that Perry and Swift will collaborate on a new song. In fact, a collab could appear on Swift’s “Lover” album, which drops on Aug. 23.