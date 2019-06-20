SALT LAKE CITY — “Star Wars” and Lucasfilm executive Pablo Hidalgo recently revealed a small goof in “Empire Strikes Back” that you might not otherwise notice.

Hidalgo shared a tweet on Tuesday with side-by-side images of Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber. The left side shows a shot from the film where you can barely see “New York” written on the bottom of the lightsaber. On the right side, you can see the original prop before the writing on the bottom was mostly covered up.

“I've noted this before, but every time I watch a Star Wars movie, there's something new to notice. Especially if I'm fortunate to catch it on the big screen. This latest discovery? that 'NEW YORK' is visible on the bottom of Luke's lightsaber in EMPIRE,” Hidalgo tweeted.

What they’re saying: “This is a very small error, and hard to even notice if you aren't looking forward,” according to ComicBook.com. “It's honestly surprising that Hidalgo even found it in the first place. Then again, with as closely as Star Wars fans have watched these movies over the years, it's hard to believe it took this long for someone to see it.”