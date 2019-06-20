The news that Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month is hardly unexpected.

She hasn't been a model press secretary; her last press conference was 97 days ago. Her obstreperous conferences when she held them were hardly edifying. Little new information was forthcoming as she wound up defending President Trump continually. She also castigated members of the press, suggesting they were purveyors of fake news.

The president has suggested that she consider a run for governor of Arkansas, a position once held by her father. It is fitting since Arkansas is not one of the more progressive states in the country.

It will be interesting to see who her replacement might be and what his/her communication style will result. Hopefully we will have more forthright communication.

Louis Borgenicht

Salt Lake City