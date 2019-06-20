Like Marc Peterson, “I’m not willing to bet my children’s and grandchildren’s lives or quality of life on the probability that the 3 percent (climate) deniers are correct” (Deseret News, June 18). So, last week I joined 24 Utahns in Washington, D.C., to advocate for federal climate policy. We were among 1,400 Citizens’ Climate Lobby volunteers from every state in the union who asked our representatives to support the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.

I was proud of Piper Christian, a University of Utah honors sophomore who delivered a keynote address at our conference. She prodded us to overcome our addiction to fossil fuels. With a poignant reflection on her grandfather, who died of alcoholic cirrhosis of the liver at age 46, she challenged us to become sober, asserting that with persistence and partnership we can succeed.

Will you join me in our march towards energy sobriety? Like the alcoholic, whose individual drinks seem innocuous, burning fossil fuels for energy is slowly eroding the life support system that we call earth. Yet like so many alcoholics who have attained sobriety, we can free ourselves from our fossil fuel addiction. But we can’t do it alone.

David Folland

Sandy