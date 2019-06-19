SALT LAKE CITY — So, apparently 30 million people have already watched the new Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston movie “Murder Mystery.”

Netflix reportedly confirmed the comedy had more than 30 million views in its first three days on the streaming service, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

But the info is somewhat suspect. The information was revealed by Netflix comedy account @NetflixIsAJoke, which is a verified Netflix account.

Here are the numbers from the Twitter account:

30,869,863 Netflix accounts watched “Murder Mystery” in the first three days.

“Murder Mystery” had the biggest opening weekend of any Netflix film.

13,374,914 accounts watched it in the U.S. and Canada alone.

17,494,949 more accounts watched it around the world.

What it's about: “Murder Mystery” is about a New York City cop (Adam Sandler) and his hairdresser wife (Jennifer Aniston) who attempt to solve a murder while spending time on a billionaire’s yacht.

Why it matters: “Netflix rarely reveals subscriber views for its original films and TV series, but after joining the Motion Picture Association of America, the streaming giant has been steadily increasing its focus on providing original feature films to its worldwide subscribers,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Yes, but: Netflix announced back in January that 45 million subscribers watched the Netflix thriller “Bird Box” in its first seven days, according to The Associated Press.