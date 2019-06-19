SALT LAKE CITY — In more ways than one, Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the gang are hitting the road this summer.

“Toy Story 4,” which features Pixar’s favorite playthings embarking on a road trip, comes out June 20. And the following weekend, a big “Toy Story”-themed RV comes to Thanksgiving Point for an afternoon of family-friendly fun.

The occasion? “Toy Story 4” Summer Road Trip, a coast-to-coast tour that brings the RV to 20 different cities. At each stop, the RV will host various “Toy Story” activities. The tour’s Utah stop will be at Thanksgiving Point’s Larry H. Miller Megaplex (2935 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 28.

Go RVing, a 20-year-old organization that promotes RV travel and camping, partnered with Disney and Pixar for the tour. According to a news release, Go RVing was founded by various RV manufacturers, dealers and campgrounds.