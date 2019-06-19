SALT LAKE CITY — Ayesha Curry appeared on “Good Morning America” Monday to talk about weekday dinner meals you can make with your children.

Curry, who will host the new ABC show “Family Food Fight,” had fans Arielle and Seth Kisha and Aly and James Romero face off in a competition where they would each create their own weeknight meal. Curry then judged the meals.

Watch the segment below.

Context: Curry announced the official launch date for her show “Family Food Fight” earlier this week. The show will premiere on June 20. Interestingly, that is the same date her husband Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry’s show, “Holey Moley,” will debut on ABC.