SALT LAKE CITY — James Holzhauer may no longer be on “Jeopardy!” but he hasn’t ended his ties to the show.

Holzhauer donated to a pancreatic cancer walk in Alex Trebek’s name in Naperville, Illinois, which is Holzhauer’s hometown. Trebek made news back in March when he announced that he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Holzhauer donated $1,109.14 to the 2019 Naperville Pancreatic Cancer Reach Walk, which will happen on July 14, according to Yahoo Lifestyle.

"For Alex Trebek and all the other survivors,” he wrote on the donation website.

Holzhauer won’t be in Naperville for the walk so he decided to donate to it instead. The $1,109.14 is a reference to the date of the birth of Holzhauer's daughter, who Trebek thanked during one of the shows for making him a get well soon card. Holzhauer set up the event with Ann Zediker, who is also from Naperville and became a fan of Holzhauer while he was on “Jeopardy!”

"My gut told me it was the right thing to do," Zediker said. "It couldn't hurt."

"Pancreatic cancer is one of the worst cancers out there. Most people aren't diagnosed until the latter stages," Zediker said.

Trebek said back in May that he was “near remission” in his cancer treatment, which I wrote about for the Deseret News. But he doesn’t see himself as being out of the woods yet.

“The doctors said they hadn’t seen this kind of positive result in their memory … some of the tumors have already shrunk by more than 50 percent," he told People magazine. “It’s kind of mind-boggling."