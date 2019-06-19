SALT LAKE CITY — A documented white supremacist gang member with a long criminal history was taken back into custody by parole agents this week after numerous drugs, weapons and items belonging to law enforcement were discovered, according to police.

Tyler Scott Jorgensen, 38, was arrested Monday for investigation of five counts of possession of a weapon by a restricted person, two counts of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Agents from Adult Probation and Parole were conducting a standard home check on Jorgensen on Monday, who is on felony probation, according to a Salt Lake County Jail booking report.

In his bedroom, where police also found Jorgensen's girlfriend, "in plain view was an uncapped syringe on the nightstand, next to the bed," the report states. "A subsequent search found hundreds of used syringes, white crystal substance which Jorgensen stated was his methamphetamine, multiple black tar like substances (which both said was heroin), three .380 bullets, .22 bullet, .22 rifle, Jorgensen's backpack with a pocket knife inside, crushed orange substance which both stated was Suboxone," the report states.

The parole agents also found a large folding knife that Jorgensen "admitted to knowing and using," according to the report.

"Personal checks, credit cards and government IDs were found in various places inside of the bedroom," the report states.

In addition, "an AP&P law enforcement shirt" was discovered.

Inside the truck parked in front of the house, agents found "a federal agent law enforcement badge" in addition to "an assault rifle and multiple loaded magazines inside of the case," according to the report.

The arresting officer also noted in his report that "Jorgensen was in possession of an assault rifle inside of a vehicle that was co-owned by a person who assaulted multiple AP&P agents in February 2019. This individual stated they would come back and kill AP&P agents when released from jail," the report states.

It was not immediately known where the law enforcement shirt and badge came from or why Jorgensen had them.