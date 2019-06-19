SALT LAKE CITY — Marvel Studios is getting close to announcing their Phase 4 slate of films following “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said his team is “almost there” when it comes to talking about what’s next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“As I’ve said for the better part of a year or two, we’re waiting for ‘Endgame’ and ‘Far From Home’ to come out before we talk about what’s next officially,” Feige said. "‘Far From Home’ is almost out. But all will be revealed.”

Feige also said they have plans to offer unique announcements for both San Diego Comic-Con on July 18 and Disney’s D23 Expo on Aug. 23. While an official appearance hasn’t been confirmed, Deadlinereports that the MCU will likely set up shop at SDCC’s Hall H after taking a break last year.

As for D23, Marvel previously announced their Phase 3 film lineup — which began with “Captain America: Civil War” in 2015 — at the event, according to IO9. Interestingly enough, one announced movie, “Inhumans,” never actually happened — instead, the superpowered society got a rough television adaptation that was canceled after one season, Deadline reports.

We also happen to know already how Marvel’s “Phase 4” could start. CNET reports a movie based on the Eternals starring Angelina Jolie and Kumail Nanjiani is in the works, and IGN notes a film starring Scarlett Johannson’s Black Widow is already shooting in Norway.

Other movies in the works potentially include “Black Panther 2,” “Doctor Strange 2,” “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3” and a film based on martial artist Shang-Chi, according to the Independent. Feige has also told ComicBook.com that Nova, an intergalactic protector, is still in play for a cinematic appearance.

“If we have a big board with a bunch of characters that have more immediate potential, Nova is on that board," Feige said. “Because of the connection to the Guardians universe, because there are more than one examples to pull from in the comics that are interesting.”