SALT LAKE CITY — As the summer days get warmer, Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital is offering free safety devices to serve as a reminder that a child is inside a vehicle.

The Baby Safety Snap lanyard is a low-tech visual reminder that a child is in the back seat. The lanyard can be kept in a car seat buckle, and when a child is buckled in, caregivers unsnap the lanyard and put it around their neck.

Once they’ve arrived at their destination, the bright yellow lanyard will remind them to take the child with them. If they still forget, family, friends or co-workers will be alerted that there is a "Baby in Car."

Each year, about 40 children nationwide die after being left in a hot vehicle, and 2018 was the deadliest summer on record with 52 fatalities. In Utah, 12 children have died in hot vehicles since 1990, and others have suffered injuries in close calls.

“These tragedies can happen to anyone, and often occur when people forget a child is in the car,” said Jessica Strong, community health manager at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital. “Stress, fatigue, and change of routine can push a person’s brain into autopilot, making it easier to forget. Summer is a time of heightened risk due to hot weather and changes in routine, including children out of school and families staying up late for activities.”

To request a Baby Safety Snap, complete the form at PrimaryChildrens.org/safetysnap. There is a limit of two safety snaps per household, while supplies last. Due to high demand, the safety snap will ship in three to four weeks.

The hospital is also offering some additional ways to prevent heat-related injuries and deaths:

• Never leave a child alone in a vehicle —even for a few minutes. A child’s body temperature can increase three to five times faster than an adult’s body temperature. Cracking a window has very little effect on the temperature inside the car.

• Always check the vehicle before leaving it.

• Keep a visual reminder that a child is in the car, like a stuffed animal or diaper bag in the front passenger seat. Or, place something you’ll need when you arrive at your destination, like a cellphone or purse, in the back seat while driving.

• If you see a child left alone in a car, contact the police or call 911.