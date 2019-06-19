SALT LAKE CITY — Disney has revealed “Soul,” a second Pixar movie set for next year … but most details are still under wraps.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the movie will release in theaters on June 19, 2020, about four months after “Onward,” which stars Chris Pratt and Tom Holland as teenage elf brothers. “Soul” will be directed by Pete Docter, Pixar’s chief creative officer and the director behind “Up” and “Inside Out.”

Polygon also notes a brief synopsis was teased — but there isn’t a ton of information that can be gleaned from the description.

“Ever wonder where your passion, your dreams and your interests come from? What is it that makes you...YOU? In 2020, Pixar Animation Studios takes you on a journey from the streets of New York City to the cosmic realms to discover the answers to life’s most important questions," the description reads.

Considering “Inside Out,” Docter’s most recent film, explored the personification of the human brain and emotions, it’s possible “Soul” could feature a similar take on the human soul.

Pixar’s next film is “Toy Story 4,” which releases this week and serves as a fitting epilogue to the studio’s previous “Toy Story” movies, according to Deseret News’ review.

“‘Toy Story 4’ feels like some of Pixar's most economical storytelling. It knows what it wants to be, and what message it wants to deliver,” the review reads. “That message is, at its core, the same as all other ‘Toy Story’ films. It’s about our willingness to accept new circumstances, and find fulfillment in them — to infinity, and beyond.”