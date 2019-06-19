SALT LAKE CITY — Though details of the Utah Jazz's trade with the Memphis Grizzlies have been widely reported, there's one minor tidbit that hasn't been clarified about the deal's key piece.

Will Utah-bound Mike Conley Jr. be able to convince new teammate Dante Exum to give up No. 11 or will the longtime Grizzlies guard pick a new number for his new beginning?

Oh, the drama!

In the meantime, here are 11 things Utah Jazz fans should know about the No. 11 that’s headed their way from Memphis in exchange for Kyle Korver, Jae Crowder, Grayson Allen and two first-round picks:

1. Conley, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound point guard, will be 32 years old when the 2019-20 season begins. He was born on Oct. 11, 1987, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, but was raised in Indianapolis.

2. He played one season for 2007 NCAA runner-up Ohio State before declaring for the NBA. That came after he earned McDonald’s All-American honors at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis and finished second in Indiana Mr. Basketball voting behind teammate and 2006 national player of the year Greg Oden.

3. Conley was the fourth overall pick in 2007 but didn't become the Grizzlies’ permanent starter until 2009, having split time with now-Toronto guard Kyle Lowry. The year after his increased role, Conley helped Memphis upset San Antonio in the 2011 first round as the Grizzlies became only the second No. 8 seed to topple a No. 1. OKC beat Memphis in the next round in seven games.

4. Conley was the first Memphis player to be featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated — an honor bestowed upon him during the Grizzlies’ 2013 playoff run.

5. He played under Marc Iavaroni at Memphis until the former Jazz forward was fired as head coach and replaced by Lionel Hollins midway through the 2008-09 season.

6. Conley is the Grizzlies’ all-time-leading scorer, having amassed 11,733 points. He passed both Pau and Marc Gasol en route to that milestone.

7. Conley's five-year, $153 million deal in 2016 was the biggest in NBA history at the time. He still has two seasons remaining on the contract and will make $32.5 million in 2019-20.

8. He missed 70 games in the 2017-18 season after suffering injuries to his left Achilles and heel. Shortly after his return at the beginning of the 2018-19 season — after nearly a year off — Conley scored 28 points in a 110-100 win over Utah. He played in 70 games last season, averaging 33. 5 minutes per outing.

9. Career-high averages: 21.1 points (2019), 6.5 assists (2011, 2012), 3.5 rebounds (2017), 45.9 FG% (2017), 40.7 3PT% (2017); Career-low averages: 9.4 points (2008), 4.1 assists (2018), 2.3 rebounds (2018), 38.1 FG% (2018), 31.2 3PT% (2018); Career averages: 14.9 points, 5.7 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 44.1 FG%; 37.5 3PT%.

10. Conley loves to bowl and averages better than 200, NBA.com pointed out. Among the many charity events he’s held in Memphis, the avid bowler hosts an annual Bowl-N-Bash event to help the Special Olympics and Memphis Police Sports Federation.

11. His dad, Mike Conley Sr., won two Olympic medals — gold (1992) and silver (1984) — in the triple jump. The elder Conley also earned nine NCAA individual titles in track and field and was named to the sport’s U.S. Hall of Fame in 2004. Like his son, a three-time state champion in basketball, Conley Sr. won a hoops championship in his prep days.