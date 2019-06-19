SALT LAKE CITY — A Detroit youth choir moved judge Terry Crews to tears on the latest episode of “America’s Got Talent.”

Crews said that he saw himself in the choir members, who come from the Detroit Youth Center. Crews himself was born and raised in Flint, Michigan, USA Today reports.

"Every man and woman on this stage represents me and where I came from. I remember sitting at my window in Flint, Michigan, dreaming about wanting to make it and wanting to be here — and they are here," Crews said.

The choir’s director, Anthony White, said the choir is full of inner-city children looking for a way to express themselves through music.

The choir performed a cover of “Can’t Hold Us” by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis and received a standing ovation. They won the golden buzzer for their performance, sending them to the next round.

"It starts with the people, and you guys came together and created something that was traditional choir and you … made it fresh,” said judge Julianne Hough.

Watch the performance below.