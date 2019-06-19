OREM — R. Duff Thompson, managing general partner of EsNet Management Group, was named chairman of Utah Valley University’s board of trustees during a meeting Tuesday. James Clarke was appointed as the first vice chairman, and Jill Taylor was named second vice chairwoman.

Elaine Dalton, who has served as board chairwoman since June 2015, will remain a member of the board until her term ends in 2021. Jack Sunderlage, second vice chairman, will complete his service on the board on June 30.

Thompson was appointed a member of the UVU board of trustees in July 2013, and most recently served as the board’s first vice chairman, as well as audit committee chairman. Professionally, he has worked in technology and has been the managing general partner of EsNet Management Group, a Utah-based private investment firm. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics, an MBA, and a Juris Doctorate from Brigham Young University.

Each trustee is appointed to serve a four-year term by the governor and then confirmed by the Utah Senate. Trustees can be reappointed for a second four-year term. The board of trustees oversees UVU curriculum, policies, degrees, facilities and bylaws.