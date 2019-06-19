SALT LAKE CITY — Jada Pinkett Smith shot down comparisons to Oprah Winfrey in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Pinkett Smith has reportedly been compared to Winfrey due to the success of her Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk.”

"There's only one Oprah," Pinkett Smith told Entertainment Tonight. "This is like evolution, Oprah is her own thing."

"I think (I'm) in a whole other category," she said. "I feel good to be able to create a platform that we can have these conversations that we're having. I feel really, really honored. I feel like it's something I'm meant to do. So it's a good feeling."

Pinkett Smith received the Trailblazer Award at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday night. Her close friends Tiffany Haddish and Queen Latifah presented her with the award.

In her acceptance speech, Pinkett Smith said that she doesn’t believe she deserved the award, which I wrote about for the Deseret News.

“You know, it’s a trip because when MTV called me to receive an award for trailblazing, I was like, ‘All right now, I don’t know if I deserve this quite yet.’ But I’m really glad MTV thinks so.”

"Red Table Talk": Smith’s show has been making headlines over the last few weeks. Ayesha Curry and Common both appeared on the show and talked about their thoughts on marriage. Pinkett Smith even opened up about her marriage to Will Smith and her pornography addiction.