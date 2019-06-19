KEARNS — Two Kearns High School athletes have been suspended from the football team indefinitely for their role in posting a video of someone burning an LGBTQ pride flag, a school official said.

At the end of the Snapchat video, which came to the attention of Granite School District officials Monday, someone can be heard saying, “All gays die.”

The individuals were not on school property when the flag was burned and were not threatening any individual or specific student, according to district spokesman Ben Horsley.

“However, they were posting something on social media that could potentially have a detrimental impact on the school environment, which is why we have the ability and the necessity to take action in this particular case,” Horsley said.

The student who originally posted the video is an incoming freshman, so he has not yet attended Kearns or played in a football game for the school, according to Horsley.

The district is planning to have former students who are part of the LGBTQ community speak to the students involved, as well as the entire football team.

Unified police was investigating the incident, though it was not clear what potential crimes were being investigated.

While the two students were kicked off the football team, the district was still in the process of determining whether they will face academic consequences, as well, Horsley said.