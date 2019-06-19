SALT LAKE CITY — Back in April, I did something a little wacko. I attended a Marvel movie marathon in the lead-up to “Avengers: Endgame.” I sat in a chair for 61.5 hours, ate copious amounts of popcorn, sipped sugar-free soda and did my best to smell good as I lived overnight for two nights in a movie theater.

Well, I’m going back.

“Toy Story 4” hits theaters on Thursday night. And I’ll be among the first people to see it. I will be attending an about six-hour “Toy Story 4” marathon at the Megaplex Theatres at Thanksgiving Point, Utah.

The marathon is simple. We’ll watch all four “Toy Story” films back to back to back to back, beginning with “Toy Story” and ending with “Toy Story 4.”

Schedule: Here’s a brief look at the schedule for the marathon. It begins at 10:30 a.m. on June 20 and ends at about 6 p.m.

“Toy Story” — 81 minutes

“Toy Story 2” — 92 minutes

“Toy Story 3” — 102 minutes

“Toy Story 4” — 100 minutes

A little history: For those who remember my previous adventure, the “Toy Story” marathon will be a walk in the park. About seven hours in one chair — a break for lunch, of course — is simple compared to the 61.5-hour affair from April.

But there’s something bigger here I’ll be exploring — the values, lessons and teachings of the “Toy Story” films.

See, back during the Marvel movie marathon, I focused primarily on survival. How do I survive more than 60 hours in one theater? How do I watch 22 movies back-to-back? What sort of interactions will I have with people?

And for the most part, I did survive. Sure, my pores leaked butter for a week and the smell of feet never left my nostrils. As I put it at the time, “We're tired. We're exhausted. We're out of it. Our brains are gone. We've absorbed the feet smell. We are all smelly feet. We are the popcorn we've consumed. We are the trash we've thrown away. We are the imprints in our chairs. We are here, and we are ready to finish this marathon.”

What’s new: This won’t be that kind of marathon. This will be about the principles, values and teachings of “Toy Story.” I’m interested to know what lessons they teach and, maybe more importantly, which lessons they’ve missed.

We all know the story of friendship, loyalty, strength in numbers and whatnot that “Toy Story” teaches us. Pixar almost hits you over the head with the theme by Randy Newman’s “You've Got a Friend in Me.” I mean, come on.

But what can we learn about how we hold our friends accountable? What can we learn about pushing things to principle? What values do these toys have? What lessons do they share with each other?

I’m not saying this won’t be a grind. I intend to eat unlimited popcorn and drink unlimited soda. I will snack on pizza.

But maybe, this time, I’ll learn something more. I’ll learn about what it means to hold values in our lives, and what lessons a pop culture phenomenon like “Toy Story” is bringing to our youth.

How to follow: Follow me on Twitter (@herbscribner) and on DeseretNews.com for constant updates throughout the marathon.