SALT LAKE CITY — After spending the past five seasons on the sidelines in Utah, Antonio Lang is headed back to a familiar setting in the Midwest.

The former NBA player and Utah Jazz assistant has joined head coach John Beilein’s coaching stafffor the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland announced the hiring Wednesday morning.

“First, I want to recognize the great opportunity for growth that Coach Snyder and the Jazz organization have provided,” Lang said in a statement. “It has been a first-class organization to be a part of and I thank them for what has been a great experience.”

Lang was one of Snyder’s original hires in 2014 and was promoted to the front of the bench last season. He was integral in the development of Jazz forward Derrick Favors.

“The best and one of my closest friends,” Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said. “Bittersweet but super excited for him.”

Throughout his NBA career, Lang spent three of his six seasons in Cleveland from 1995-97 and 1998-99. He also won back-to-back national titles at Duke University in addition to his previous experience as head coach of the Mitsubishi Diamond Dolphins in Japan’s National Basketball League from 2010-14.

“Coming back to Cleveland, a place that I really enjoyed and appreciated when I played here, was a great opportunity as well, and one that I felt was a special fit for my basketball journey,” Lang said. “Understanding the direction of this team and the specific approach from Coach Beilein and Koby Altman that is being used to work towards our culture, growth, goals and sustained success, was something that I really connected with and believe in.

“I am greatly looking forward to getting started with our players and my fellow coaches and I am thankful to be back in Cleveland.”