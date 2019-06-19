SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz pulled off a massively significant trade Wednesday in acquiring point guard Mike Conley from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Jae Crowder, Kyle Korver, Grayson Allen and a first-round draft pick both this year and next.
After the news broke, Twitter was active with conversation surrounding the deal.
Conley's above tweet was an edited version of one in which he said "city of Utah."
Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell also welcomed Conley while joking with his soon-to-be teammate.
A number of people gave Conley a hard time for his mistake, but overall, the feeling among Jazz fans was very positive about the trade.
Outside observers also felt as though it is a good deal for Utah.
Some Jazz fans, though, were sad about players whom Utah traded for Conley.
There were also plenty of tweets from people in Memphis who commented about the positive impact Conley had both on the floor and in the community during his 12-year tenure there.
After the trade news broke, Ricky Rubio posted the following tweet.
Although the trade isn't yet official and thus the Jazz can't say anything about it, they did capitalize on the news by posting a tweet about season tickets after the news broke.