SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz pulled off a massively significant trade Wednesday in acquiring point guard Mike Conley from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Jae Crowder, Kyle Korver, Grayson Allen and a first-round draft pick both this year and next.

After the news broke, Twitter was active with conversation surrounding the deal.

What more can I say about my city! You guys made me the man I am today! Memphis is home. Always! 🙌🏾🙌🏾..Time for another chapter! Excited to give all I have to The Jazz and Salt Lake City! 😁#LetsGetIt #GodsPlan #takenote 💪🏾 — Mike Conley (@mconley11) June 19, 2019

Conley's above tweet was an edited version of one in which he said "city of Utah."

Meant to say city of Salt Lake! Lol 😂 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Mike Conley (@mconley11) June 19, 2019

First rebound as a member of the Jazz https://t.co/mXsMkwEfVF — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) June 19, 2019

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell also welcomed Conley while joking with his soon-to-be teammate.

Welcome to the squad brotha lets get it!! Also side note...Utah is a state but we gon let you slide this once😂😂 https://t.co/BPmvpdz49z — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) June 19, 2019

A number of people gave Conley a hard time for his mistake, but overall, the feeling among Jazz fans was very positive about the trade.

Omg this is best case scenario https://t.co/Utz3E8GKBL — Riley Gisseman (@rgiss11) June 19, 2019

Grand slam deal for the Jazz IMO. https://t.co/8ps4gmSta8 — Andrew (@andrew_g_utes) June 19, 2019

In what beautiful, beautiful world do we make a fantastic trade and Derrick, Dante, and Royce are still standing. This is amazing I feel so good — Rachel (@rachel_salz) June 19, 2019

[JAZZ MUSIC PLAYS SO LOUDLY THAT ALL OF THE WINDOWS IN UTAH SHATTER ALLOWING THE MUSIC TO FLOW FREELY INTO THE EARS AND HEARTS OF ALL UTAHNS] — Guy Incognito (@StaircaseWhitt) June 19, 2019

Outside observers also felt as though it is a good deal for Utah.

Big trade for the Jazz. I love it. — Trevor Booker (@35_Fitz) June 19, 2019

Love this trade for Utah. Exactly what they need. This is the best Memphis could do...? https://t.co/C91mQsDl1E — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) June 19, 2019

The Grizzlies took spare parts for Mike Conley — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) June 19, 2019

Utah just got way, way better. That team could easily have the league’s best defense and if Mitchell makes a true leap, you’ve got potentially three guys in the All-NBA convo — with a great coach. Jazz could be scary. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) June 19, 2019

George Hill and Ricky Rubio had their best seasons in Quin Snyder’s system. Mike Conley is a phenomenal fit. He will thrive playing with Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Jazz are a legit threat in the West. https://t.co/dNTTrJJE6q — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 19, 2019

Better late than never. Excellent pickup for Utah https://t.co/yBSKsEvM8C — Chillin in my Bacta (@DarthAmin) June 19, 2019

Some Jazz fans, though, were sad about players whom Utah traded for Conley.

I’m a little sad about that but I’ll take one for the team #teamiseverything 👊🏼🙌🏼 GO JAZZ!! https://t.co/DSCMkHwuoW — Abby Cox (@AbbyPalmerCox) June 19, 2019

Love the past Jazz teams. Love Crowder. Love Korver. It's a tough one to swallow for personal reasons but you gotta get better. — Steve Godfrey (@stgodfrey12) June 19, 2019

Sucks to give up a 40 point scorer like Grayson. The 2020 Salt Lake City Stars took a big hit too! #HotTake #ConleyTrade — Faux Quin Snyder (@fauxQuinSnyder) June 19, 2019

I just .. wanted Korver to retire as a Jazz-man, so I’m just kinda bummed. — 𝚔𝚛𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚊 𝚌𝚑𝚎𝚕𝚜𝚎𝚊 (@kristinachelsea) June 19, 2019

There were also plenty of tweets from people in Memphis who commented about the positive impact Conley had both on the floor and in the community during his 12-year tenure there.

Mike Conley will always be a legend in Memphis. Nobody will ever wear #11 again. I’ve known him since he was 19 and scrawny, and I didn’t believe in him. He became one of my favorite players and people. Everything comes to an end. Take care of him, Utah. You’ll love him — Chris Vernon (@ChrisVernonShow) June 19, 2019

Mike Conley. Captain clutch. The man with ice water in his veins. One of the core four. Memphis legend.



Thank you. Thank you for everything. Your impact will be forever felt in Memphis. Good luck, we are all rooting for you. @mconley11 #GNGForever pic.twitter.com/f6gEGEaagO — 929ESPN (@929espn) June 19, 2019

After the trade news broke, Ricky Rubio posted the following tweet.

... it’s time to just be happy. Being angry, sad and overthinking isn’t worth it anymore. Just let things flow. Be positive — Ricky Rubio (@rickyrubio9) June 19, 2019

Although the trade isn't yet official and thus the Jazz can't say anything about it, they did capitalize on the news by posting a tweet about season tickets after the news broke.