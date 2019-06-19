SALT LAKE CITY — Move over “Avatar” — “Avengers: Endgame” is rereleasing in theaters soon, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has confirmed.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Feige said the superhero film will head back to the big screen with new material.

"We are doing that," he said. "I don't know if it's been announced. And I don't know how much. … Yeah, we're doing it next weekend."

By “next weekend,” Feige is likely referring to June 28, just a few days before “Spider-Man: Far From Home” hits theaters. IO9 reports the new version of the film won’t be so much an extended cut as it will be the film with some “surprises” tucked in, including a post-credits scene.

“There will be a version (of “Endgame”) going into theaters with a bit of a marketing push with a few new things at the end of the movie,” Feige said in an interview with Screenrant. "If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there’ll be a deleted scene, a little tribute and a few surprises. Which will be next weekend.”

According to Empire, the rerelease could be enough to make “Endgame” the most profitable movie worldwide — “Endgame” currently sits at $2.74 billion worldwide, just a $45 million stone’s throw away from James Cameron’s “Avatar,” the current No. 1 film.

And for anyone crying foul on the fairness of a rerelease, Marvel is just playing by Cameron’s rules. CBS News notes “Titanic” saw a 20th anniversary remaster release in theaters in 2017. “Avatar” also returned to theaters in 2010 with an extra nine minutes of footage, according to Vanity Fair.

I’ve previously written for Deseret News that “Avengers: Endgame” bested “Titanic,” Cameron’s other best-selling movie, back in May. The director posted on Twitter that “Endgame’s” success is evidence of the movie industry’s strength.