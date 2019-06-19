WEST VALLEY CITY — A registered sex offender was arrested Monday after police say he followed a group of girls in a car so he could expose himself to them.

West Valley police say they are very concerned about Georlin Sampson Bounds' behavior, and believe he "constitutes a serious danger to the public due to his sexual nature and multiple cases against him just in West Valley City. (He) is becoming more brazen with his victims and committing sexual acts in public places," according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

On Monday, a 16-year-old girl and two women were eating at a West Valley restaurant and Bounds, 38, "kept waving at them trying to get their attention," the report states.

When they left the restaurant, Bounds was in the parking lot sitting in his car, and again waved to the women, according to the report. Police say when the women drove away, Bounds followed. While the group was stopped at a red light, Bounds pulled up next to them and exposed himself, according to the report.

"The victims were so afraid and taken back that they drove off fast. The victims noticed (Bounds) cut off traffic to follow them. (He) got behind the victims' vehicle and followed them. The victims were so afraid for their lives and were under so much emotional distress from the situation, that they took videos and photos of (him) in the vehicle along with the license plate and called the police," the report states.

Bounds was arrested for investigation of lewdness with a prior offense involving a child, two counts of lewdness by a sex offender, and stalking.

"The person would constitute a substantial danger to any other person or to the community," the arresting officer wrote in the report. "It is unknown what his intentions are if he was able to make physical contact with the victims but has never exhibited behavior like that before. … (Bounds) has shown that he has no regard for people and letting (him) out would be a dangerous decision for the public."

Bounds was also arrested June 2 for investigation of lewdness by a sex offender when police say he purposely exposed himself from his open window to his neighbor.

He was convicted of an amended charge of attempted lewdness in 2016, two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor in 2009, dealing in harmful materials to a minor and lewdness in a separate case in 2009, and lewdness in 2007 and 2005, according to court records.