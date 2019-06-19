SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Gary Herbert has appointed Scott Baird, deputy director of the Utah Department of Environmental Quality, as interim director, replacing Alan Matheson, who will step down July 1 to oversee the development of the Draper prison site.

“I am honored to accept Gov. Herbert’s appointment and welcome the opportunity to continue to work with our incredible team at DEQ,” Baird, who has been with the department since 2014, said in a statement.

“Much of our success can be credited to our dedicated and talented employees. I will work to continue the great progress we have made as a state in safeguarding and improving our air, land and water.”

As interim director, Baird will oversee thedepartment's estimated 390 employees and an annual budget of $56 million. DEQ, which was established in 1991, aims to safeguard and improve Utah’s air, land and water through balanced regulation.

When Baird first joined the department, he served as director of legislative and government affairs and later as deputy director under Matheson, who praised Herbert’s decision.

“The department will be in capable hands under Scott's leadership,” Matheson said in the statement. “Having worked closely with Scott for the past four years, I recognize his significant abilities, collaborative approach and commitment to achieve our vision of clean air, land and water for a healthy and prosperous Utah. He will enjoy the privilege of leading a team of exceptional public servants.”

Before joining DEQ, Baird worked in the Governor’s Office of Management and Budget, where he provided several state agencies — including DEQ — with training and guidance on improving operations. Previously, he worked for Washington State’s Governor’s Office of Financial Management, Washington State’s Auditor’s Office and Deloitte Consulting, where he helped state and federal agencies improve operations, and achieve better outcomes.

Baird earned a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University, a master’s in public administration from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs, and his law degree from Syracuse University.