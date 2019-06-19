SALT LAKE CITY — A new group calling itself Abortion-Free Utah launched a campaign Wednesday to end elective abortion in the state.

The effort specifically targets the Planned Parenthood Association of Utah "because they are the No. 1 provider of elective abortions in the state, killing nearly 2,000 Utah babies every year," according the group.

“We could no longer stand by while innocent babies are killed by abortion. We are all coming together to stand for the protection of innocent human life," said Merrilee Boyack, chairwoman of Abortion-Free Utah.

The campaign will include sidewalk advocacy, an online petition, anti-abortion education resources, support for pregnancy resource centers in Utah, and calling for residents to take action in their neighborhoods and communities, according to organizers.

Karrie Galloway, Planned Parenthood of Utah chief executive officer, said the group is using "inflammatory language" to rally its cause but "that's how they do it."

"I'm a health care provider and we make sure we're following the letter and the spirit of the law providing health care to the people of Utah," she said, adding she would never advocate to deny families the right to their own self-determination.

"(Abortion-Free Utah) would like to make decisions for everyone. I wouldn't want that responsibility," Galloway said.

The campaign comes as Planned Parenthood is suing the state over its new law banning abortion after 18 weeks gestation. A federal judge in April barred the state from enforcing the law during the court case.

While the law shortens the legal abortion window, it maintains a woman's right to have an elective abortion, allowing exceptions for rape, incest, life or permanent impairment of the mother, and fatal fetal defects or severe brain abnormality.

Galloway said instead of trying to restrict abortion, the group should work with Planned Parenthood to make sure family planning care is available to everyone. As an "ethical person," she said, she would not begin to take someone's rights away.

"I find it totally hypocritical," she said.

Mary Taylor, president of Pro-Life Utah and part of the Abortion-Free Utah campaign, said Utah mothers and babies deserve "real help."

"Planned Parenthood has campaigned long and hard to advance abortion in our state. We intend to expose the many shocking reasons why women should think twice before trusting their health and the life of their unborn baby to Planned Parenthood," she said.

The Alabama Legislature passed a bill that would ban almost all abortions in the state, setting the stage for a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that recognized a woman’s constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy. The law makes an exception for cases when the mother's life is at risk, but not for rape or incest.

Utah lawmakers have not been willing to go that far, likely in part because the Alabama law is not consistent with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' stance on abortion. The church allows for exceptions in cases of rape, incest, and serious harm to the life or health of the mother.